Around the Web Watch: Three rescued after their car is trapped in strong currents of swollen river in Uttarakhand The local police pulled out three tourist from the surging waters of the Ramganga river in Almora. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Haryana से #uttrakhand के अल्मोड़ा घूमने आए पर्यटकों की कार रामगंगा नदी के तेज बहाव की चपेट में आ गई... कार में तीन युवक सवार थे...बहती कार एक बड़े पत्थर से टकराकर अटक गई...पुलिस ने तीनों युवकों को सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया...#viral #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/g4rOoKEZEc— Naitik Raaj Tiwari (@imnaitik1001) October 3, 2023