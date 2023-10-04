Breaking:



TMC MPs & Bengal Govt Ministers led by @abhishekaitc have just now been manhandled & mercilessly dragged from the Min of Rural Development by Delhi Police & DETAINED.



This also includes 4 poor MNREGA workers from Bengal who had come to place their grievance before… pic.twitter.com/UolUZ3iNJr — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) October 3, 2023

Listen up @narendramodi - you can drag us out but the truth won’t go away- you have illegally withheld thousands of crores of MNREGA funds from the poot of West Bengal.

INDIA will throw you out come 2024. pic.twitter.com/qYA9BgnZWI — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 3, 2023

A delegation of Trinamool Congress was forcefully removed by the Delhi Police from their protest site at Krishi Bhavan, the Union Rural Development Ministry office, late on Tuesday night. Several TMC MPs, including general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Mahua Moitra and Santanu Sen were dragged and lifted away by security forces (video above) and later detained. The events unfolded as the delegation staged a sit-in protest inside Krishi Bhawan after they were denied a meeting with Minister of State for the Ministry Of Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, despite being given a prior appointment.

The minister was scheduled to meet the TMC delegation at 6 pm, however, they were made to wait for around 90 minutes, following which they were informed that Jyoti would not be able to meet them,

according to a report by Hindustan Times. The delegation, however, did not leave and continued to sit at the ministry’s office. The party leaders and supporters have been protesting in the capital against nonpayment of wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in West Bengal.

#TMC delegation led by party MP Abhishek Banerjee reaches Krishi Bhawan to meet MoS Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti demanding pending dues to the state under the MNREGA scheme. pic.twitter.com/VJ2iS5bLvK — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) October 3, 2023

BJP is SCARED of BENGAL’s TRUTH!



At 6 PM, in accordance with the time given by MoS Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, AITC delegation led by Shri @abhishekaitc arrived at Krishi Bhawan.



After waiting for 90 minutes, we were informed that the Minister cannot meet us.



Sadly for BJP, we… pic.twitter.com/3QGMgrj0MQ — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 3, 2023

The TMC had been told that only five persons were allowed for the meeting, the party instead turned up with 30 Parliamentarians and 10 ministers along with beneficiaries who have been denied wages, according to The Hindu. They were then taken away in a bus, as the TMC delegation alleged they were manhandled and physically removed. The party representatives were released by the police on Tuesday night, hours after being detained.