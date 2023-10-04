Around the Web Watch: Lund University students, teachers celebrate Anne L’Huillier winning the Physics Nobel Prize Anne L’Huillier was teaching students at the Swedish university when she received the news. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A round of applause!Students and colleagues at @lunduniversity came together to recognise newly named physics laureate Anne L’Huillier.Drop a 👏 in the comments to congratulate our new Nobel Prize laureate.Video credit: Nina Ransmyr, Lund University pic.twitter.com/ZMhY9HzLfj— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2023 Dedicated teacher alert!Not even the 2023 #NobelPrize in Physics could tear Anne L'Huillier from her students.Our new physics laureate was busy teaching a class. During a scheduled break, she heard the news.After the phone call, L'Huillier went right back to her students. pic.twitter.com/bAeMzmeTlP— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2023 Also Read: Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to three scientists for work on electrons We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nobel Prize Physics