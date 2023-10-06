Around the Web Watch: Media and civil organisations across India protest against raids on NewsClick journalists From Hyderabad to Kolkata, citizens along with media personnels across the country have come together to stage protests against attacks on freedom of press. Scroll Staff An hour ago Journalists protest rally in #Hyderabad against #DelhiPolice oppression raids on #NewsClick in #Delhi ##NewsClickRaided @MahtabNama @ShabnamHashmi pic.twitter.com/WnLCaQxkvr— Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) October 5, 2023 #Journalists from different media organisations, members of Indian Journalists Union and Telangana Union of Working Journalists carried out a protest march in #Hyderabad, against the Delhi Police crackdown on #NewsClick .#NewsClickRaids #NewsClickCase pic.twitter.com/rIae89GPFN— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 5, 2023 Senior Marathi journalist Nikhil Wagle (@waglenikhil) condemns crackdown on journalists by #Modi govt and compares it to the "declared emergency in 1984" #NewsClick #Mumbai. #JournalismIsNotACrime pic.twitter.com/vt3oJNCIBS— Anmol Alphonso 🕵🌹 (@AnmolAlphonso) October 5, 2023 न्यूजक्लिक से जुड़े पत्रकारों के दमन के खिलाफ MDU रोहतक के छात्रों का प्रदर्शन!@abhisar_sharma @DrSarvapriya @mandeeppunia1@ajitanjum @ravishndtv @newsclickin @UrmileshJ@satsingh15@ShyamMeeraSingh@Sunilrahar10#MDU #journalism #Haryana #PressFreedom pic.twitter.com/fcGglE0xAl— Kuldeep Kumar (@kuldeepk309) October 5, 2023 Massive turnout at Freedom Park in defence of Press Freedom after raids on journalists and arrest of NewsClick editor Prabir Purkayastha and employee Amit Chakravarty under UAPA.Rise against expanding use of Draconian Laws, stop the attack on Press Freedom. #COLLECTIVE pic.twitter.com/0SJycZJjn4— COLLECTIVE Bangalore (@CollectiveBlore) October 5, 2023 In solidarity with the arrested journalists of NewsClick and against the fascist RSS-BJP regime, a protest gathering was organised by Jan Sangharsh Morcha in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh on 5th October.#FreePress#newsclickraided@thealokputul @ChhattisgarhCMO pic.twitter.com/WEeDrQoxwl— Rashi Ra (@Rashi_ra_26) October 6, 2023 Kolkata Press Club protests against multiple raids on a number of journalists by Modi govt. pic.twitter.com/s2tmD9OsYz— Mushtaq Khan (@iammushikahn) October 5, 2023 Today, All India Students Association Jadavpur University Unit organised a protest demonstration near gate no. 4 condemning the unlawful crackdown of Delhi Police on the journalists of Newsclick and several activists along with framing them in false cases under UAPA. #aisa pic.twitter.com/t94PttWNz3— AISA Kolkata/আইসা কলকাতা (@aisakolkatadc) October 5, 2023 Support n Solidarity to the journalists targeted by Modi Govt.Symbolic Protest to Protect the Media from Saffron Syndrome ଜନ ପକ୍ଷଧର ସାମ୍ବାଦିକଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ମୋଦି ସରକାରର ସନ୍ତ୍ରାସ ଓ ଦମନଲୀଳା ବିରୋଧରେ ଗତକାଲି ପ୍ରତୀକାତ୍ମକ ପ୍ରତିବାଦ 💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/TVZ2oD2SXG— Amiya_Pandav ଅମିୟ ପାଣ୍ଡଵ Write n Fight (@AmiyaPandav) October 6, 2023 Also Read: 18 press bodies write to chief justice against India’s shrinking media freedom We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. NewsClick Press Freedom protests