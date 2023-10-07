Around the Web Watch: Protesters demonstrate outside ‘New York Times’ head office in the US in support of NewsClick The NYT had published an article alleging NewsClick had received funds from China. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago A protest in front of the New York Times office defending News Click and denouncing their fake news that was weaponized against Indian journalists.This is powerful. Do watch. pic.twitter.com/X1oSd34s7J— Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Protest New York Times US Press freedom newsclick