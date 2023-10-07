Caught on camera: Man caught during a drug raid escapes the police in Navi Mumbai
The Nigerian man fled while being escorted towards a police van during a raid in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai.
A video depicting a daring escape by a suspect from police custody has emerged on social media. The individual in question, a Nigerian citizen, was apprehended during a drug raid conducted by the Navi Mumbai police, reported Free Press Journal. According to the report, the raid was part of an extensive effort to combat the emerging drug syndicate operating in Sector 24 of Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.