Afghanistan earthquake: Actor Sonu Sood joins cricketer Rashid Khan to appeal for funds for victims A horrifying earthquake and series of strong aftershocks in Afghanistan's Herat province destroyed several villages, killing over 2000 people. Scroll Staff An hour ago "The best of people are those who bring most benefit to others."Being in the company of friends like @SonuSood is always encouraging and inspiring.Our appeal for #HeratEarthquake is live, let's play out part and be a ray of hope for those in need.https://t.co/p5gZd0JidR pic.twitter.com/vT5sUnxR9V— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 11, 2023