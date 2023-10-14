Viral Video Watch: Tennis star Grigor Dimitrov turns prankster, tricks fellow players with lines in Mandarin Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and others thought they were shooting a promo, only to find out they weren’t. Scroll Staff An hour ago The players thought they were filming a promo……but they weren’t.Introducing Lost In Translation - starring chief prankster Grigor Dimitrov 🫢#RolexShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/p66kJVlVGH— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tennis Sports Pranks