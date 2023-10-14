Around the Web Watch: Artist makes 15-foot charcoal portrait of India and Pakistan cricket captains before the game Zuhaib Ali from Amroha, UP, drew Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam, the India and Pakistan captains, respectively. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Amroha, UP: Artist Zuhaib Ali creates 15 feet tall charcoal portrait for the India Vs Pakistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match to be held in Ahmedabad today pic.twitter.com/iHivzXCfxy— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sports Cricket India Pakistan World Cup