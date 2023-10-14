Around the Web Watch: Excitement mounts in Ahmedabad as fans stream to stadium for India vs Pakistan World Cup game Perhaps the most-awaited match in the tournament. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Sea of blue. India everywhere. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Lv5Ih9JL1u— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) October 14, 2023 Sea of blue 💙 Entering Narendra Modi Stadium for #INDvsPAK #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/VMfScEB0vo— Ishan Joshi (@ishanjoshii) October 14, 2023 Scenes outside Namo Stadium.📷 s_m_thakor_0075 pic.twitter.com/zwoRp7xSSA— Baljeet Singh (@ImTheBaljeet) October 14, 2023 Kohli..Kohli..chants at Narendra Modi Stadium pic.twitter.com/8GozL04IVZ— SUPRVIRAT (@ishantraj51) October 14, 2023 Narendra Modi stadium is buzzing with fans 🇮🇳. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/gBCHGQjQEw— Cricpedia. (@_Cricpedia) October 14, 2023 #WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Cricket fans cheer for team India ahead of the ICC World Cup match against Pakistan today. Visuals from outside the Narendra Modi stadium pic.twitter.com/KD7m8OCM8l— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sports Cricket India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup Ahmedabad Gujarat