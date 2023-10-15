Around the Web Watch: Incredible views of the annular solar eclipse from different parts of the US and Brazil A stunning ‘ring of fire’ was formed. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago We're getting our first views of the "ring of fire"!Here's a look at the annular solar eclipse from Albuquerque, N.M., as the Moon nearly (but not completely) covers up the Sun. pic.twitter.com/SCW8r77FG4— NASA (@NASA) October 14, 2023 BREAKING: Here comes the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse. Sky darkens as the moon covers the sun. pic.twitter.com/Hx7hn66aNz— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 14, 2023 Enjoyed the #SolarEclipse2023 #SolarEclipse #AnnularEclipse in Bluff Utah, today pic.twitter.com/43g1WQGO3e— Astro (@socalastro99) October 14, 2023 Drive from the Bay Area to the Nevada desert paid off! #RingofFire #Eclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/ZN1mjd2lDh— Gretchen (@Sulli_g) October 14, 2023 Ring of Fire Eclipse captured just outside of San Antonio pic.twitter.com/aOw4zBXFwI— MerrillLDavis (@MerrillLDavis) October 14, 2023 Diretamente do meu nordeste... extremamente realizado por vê esse momento único.#EclipseSolar pic.twitter.com/Yl99ZSqz6X— Lucats (@_LUCATS_) October 14, 2023 minha João Pessoa, que perfeição! #EclipseSolar pic.twitter.com/9GSW8cJvEZ— lari ᶜʳᶠ (@larissacoment) October 14, 2023 Registro SURREAL do Eclipse Solar indo embora em Pernambuco. ☀️🌑 pic.twitter.com/LjBEt0KTuS— POPTime (@siteptbr) October 14, 2023 Brasil Registro belíssimo do eclipse solar em Quixadá, no Ceará. #EclipseSolar pic.twitter.com/FVGGP2OMml— Alerta Mundo (@AlertaMundo_) October 15, 2023 NO SPECIAL GLASSES NEED— You can see the eclipse by looking at the shadow cast by trees. While checking my roof I saw my tree casting countless shadows of the ring of fire forming. pic.twitter.com/mSCXwfHqnY— Fred Cantu (@fredcantu) October 14, 2023 Ring of fire #Eclipse2023 shadows pic.twitter.com/cHZd06N1Ub— Nan Palmero 🛋️ (@nan) October 14, 2023 I always say it is better to be lucky than good, but I made my own luck this morning.Still can’t believe I got a peek. Covered by clouds until it wasn’t! More of the annular eclipse from around Oregon at https://t.co/4aFBEc3229#SolarEclipse2023 #SolarEclipse @registerguard pic.twitter.com/JEAIZ2GAqx— Chris Pietsch (@ChrisPietsch) October 14, 2023 The Ring of Fire at 918am Pacific Coast Time over Oregon. The Annular Solar Eclipse. pic.twitter.com/RmGrsqkDCd— Barry Butler Photography (@barrybutler9) October 14, 2023 Today's solar eclipse from my back yard in Victoria, BC. It reached 78% coverage here on Vancouver Island :)#SolarEclipse #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/cpLYPqQ8q9— Lucky Budd (@lucky_budd) October 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sun Moon Eclipse