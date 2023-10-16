Around the Web ‘Pragyan on the moon, and Praggnan on the ground’: ISRO chief meets chess grandmaster ISRO Chairman S Somnath said young chess champion R Praggnanandhaawill be working with the space organisation to promote science. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: ISRO Chairman S Somanath says, "Like every Indian, we are very proud of him (Praggnanandhaa) for his accomplishment. He is a world no. 15 now... He will become world no. 1... Chess is an old game started in India... We are the origin place of it...… pic.twitter.com/0YEdA5say5— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023 #WATCH | Chennai: Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa says, "We are very proud to meet ISRO Chief S Somanath. I remember watching Chandrayaan 3 take-off and landing...We discussed my journey and training. He has invited me to visit Thiruvananthapuram where rockets are made… pic.twitter.com/4r8Vu69CMz— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. chess ISRO