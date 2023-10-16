Around the Web Caught on camera: Monkey flips through files in government office in Uttar Pradesh Scenes from a Tehsil office in Saharanpur. Deputy District Magistrate Deepak Kumar said no files were damaged and the forest department was promptly informed. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago जब सरकारी दफ्तर में फाइलों का औचक निरीक्षण करने पहुँचा बंदर. कर्मचारियों ने केले की घूस देकर मनाने की कोशिश की, फिर भी नहीं माना बंदर. सारी फाइलें देखने के बाद ही गया. यूपी के सहारनपुर का वीडियो. pic.twitter.com/Ni3097G2LT— Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) October 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Monkey UP Animal videos