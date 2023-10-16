Around the Web Watch: Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho visits Kolkata, inaugurates local Durga Puja celebration The star footballer opened the Sree Bhumi Sporting club Durga Puja and is scheduled participate in several cultural and charitable programmes in the city. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago VIDEO | Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, who arrived in Kolkata yesterday, arrives to inaugurate a Durga Puja Pandal in the state. pic.twitter.com/4OxDtqhDUg— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2023 Play Full video We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Durga Puja Kolkata Ronaldinho