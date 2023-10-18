Around the Web Watch: Rare glimpse of the lives of Persian leopard family caught on trap camera Persian leopards are classified as an endangered species , with fewer than 1,000 mature individuals in the wild. Scroll Staff An hour ago When a Persian Leopard family decided to make home in front of a trap camera. The best thing you will watch. Credits to @NarynTR for raising awareness about them. pic.twitter.com/5hp8R4Whh1— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Leopard Animal videos