Around the Web Watch: Army personnel build bridge across raging river to reconnect areas cut off by Sikkim floods They worked in dangerous conditions to construct the suspended bridge over the Teesta river in north Sikkim. Scroll Staff An hour ago #TrishaktiCorps, Indian Army posts, "Trishakti Corps Sappers continue to rebuild & reconnect areas cut off during the GLOF. Working under adverse weather conditions, the Sappers constructed a foot suspension bridge over Mighty Teesta river in North Sikkim." @adgpi pic.twitter.com/F6VdbVRIl2— Upendrra Rai (@UpendrraRai) October 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian Army sikkim floods