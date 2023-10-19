Around the Web Watch: In a first, special artwork painted on Howrah Bridge for Kolkata’s Durga Puja Students from government art college in Kolkata hand-painted the traditional art form of the ‘alpona’ on the bridge for an electronics retail chain. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago On the auspicious occasion of #Navratri2023 #DurgaPuja2023 #Durgapujo2023 #Dussehra Rangoli on #HowrahBridge at mid night. Another #Tata Co initiatives... by #Croma. pic.twitter.com/TkoGAv7aM1— Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) October 17, 2023 VIDEO | The iconic 80-year-old Howrah Bridge in Kolkata has been given a colourful makeover with 'alpana' motifs on the occasion of Durga Puja. pic.twitter.com/pugNtgAumL— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calcutta Instagrammers (@ig_calcutta) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANEEK ROY | INDIA (@nick.folio) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Durga Puja Howrah Bridge Kolkata