Bassem Youssef: "Dealing with Israel is like being in a relationship with a narcissist psychopath. He f*cks you up" #PalestineGenocide pic.twitter.com/ijJL0ROv1d— Justforfun🇵🇸 (@Justtforfuunn) October 17, 2023 Piers Morgan has compared Israel with ISIS, according to Bassem Yossef. pic.twitter.com/LArZwWI3NK— War Intel (@warintel4u) October 18, 2023 "Let's for a minute imagine a world without Hamas. What will this world look like? Let's give this world a name and let's name this world, the West Bank."- Bassem Youssef on the Piers Morgan show pic.twitter.com/t8Xp1H8GKY— Suchitra Vijayan (@suchitrav) October 18, 2023 this might be the best use of satire I've ever seen be displayed. Bassem Youssef made a fool of both Piers Morgan, and the entirety of western media. pic.twitter.com/BiBdbCQvPZ— hayat • حياة (@hayxtt) October 17, 2023 Play Full interview