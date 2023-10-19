Around the Web Watch: Ferris wheel halts midway during Navratri fair in Delhi, all riders rescued Some 20 people were safely rescued after the ride developed a technical malfunction at the Ramlila Maidan fair. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago #WATCH | A giant wheel at a Navratri Mela in Delhi's Narela area stopped working with people onboard. Everyone has been rescued safely. Legal action initiated by Police. Further details awaited: Delhi Police(Viral video, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/X91BM3x5Uw— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2023 #WATCH | A giant wheel at a Navratri Mela in #Delhi's #Narela area stopped working with people onboard. Everyone has been rescued safely. Legal action initiated by Police. #Dusheera #Mela @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/XpmFykvqjm— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) October 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Ramlila Maidan Navratri celebrations Carnival