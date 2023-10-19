Around the Web Caught on camera: Man bursts firecrackers while hanging from the door of a moving car in Gurugram The Gurugram Traffic Police have initiated action against the person. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago #गुरुग्राम के गोल्फ कोर्स रोड़ पर कानून की धज्जियां उड़ाते हुए.....वायरल हुआ वीडियो...शहर की स्मार्ट पुलिस शायद रात होने की वजह से सो रही है......#Gurugram#viralvideo#Gurgaon@gurgaonpolice @TrafficGGM @DGPHaryana pic.twitter.com/tGU5C6uzFX— Dharamvir Sharma (@DharamvirNews) October 19, 2023 Sir, necessary action has been taken by concerned against this according to MV.Act— Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) October 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gurugram Cars fireworks