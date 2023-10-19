Viral Video Watch: Actor Vijay’s fans get engaged during the screening of ‘Leo’ at a Tamil Nadu theatre Fans of actor Vijay chanted ‘Thalapathy, Thalapathy,’ as the couple exchanged garlands and rings during the first show of the film in Pudukkottai. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago In #Pudukkottai a couple exchanged their engagement ring and put Maalai on each other in front of #Leo in the morning show. @xpresstn #VijayThalapathy #VijayFans #LeoMovie #wedding pic.twitter.com/OsZMrh7iYm— Iniya Nandan (@Iniyanandan25) October 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Films Tamil Nadu fans