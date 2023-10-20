Viral Video Watch: Band sings lyrics written by ChatGPT at artificial intelligence conference in Bengaluru Fusion band Swarathma played a song written by a chatbot prompted to create an eight-line chorus about performing at an AI conference. Scroll Staff 7 hours ago Swarathma singing to a song generated by ChatGPT at an AI conference is @peakbengaluru #Cypher2023 @Swarathma pic.twitter.com/qx2F7Q0FiA— Pritam Bordoloi (@PritamBordoloi) October 12, 2023 @swarathma goes live with @OpenAI #ChatGPT ❤️✨#MeetMeAtCypher #Cypher2023 pic.twitter.com/eNhZ8dA1ct— Amit Raja Naik (@AmitRajaNaik) October 12, 2023 So we jammed with chatGPT live on stage for @Analyticsindiam #CYPHER2023!The prompt was to write us an 8 line chorus about singing at an AI conference with a lady in red (who was grooving in the front row!)What fun!@OpenAI https://t.co/7eJOw3SZfl— swarathma (@swarathma) October 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ChatGPT AI Bengaluru Music