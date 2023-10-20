Viral Video Watch: Rescuers free giraffe from wire wrapped around its neck after tracking it for days The team from Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a wildlife rehabilitation program in Kenya, tranquilised the giraffe before they removed the wire. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago This snared giraffe had broken free from the snare’s anchor point, allowing him to flee. But his escape was hampered the long wire he continued to drag, which could cause injury, infection or worse. To spare him that fate, our teams spent days tracking this snared giraffe, before… pic.twitter.com/ELMgUyKwRu— Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@SheldrickTrust) October 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Giraffe Animal rescue Kenya