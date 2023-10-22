Around the Web Watch: Students scream in panic as floodwater rushes into school bus in the UK Caught on camera in Derby, where the torrential downpours of Storm Babet have caused flooding. Scroll Staff An hour ago Derby- Even after seeing the water logging on the road, the driver lowered the bus into the water, after which flood water filled the bus. #StormBabet #storm #england #Ireland pic.twitter.com/YlTkQJKi8q— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 21, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. flood UK