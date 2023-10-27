Around the Web Watch: This concept phone can be wrapped around the user’s wrist like a watch Motorola unveiled its concept smartphone at the Lenovo Tech World 2023 event. Scroll Staff 16 hours ago Motorola’s latest foldable phone concept can also be worn on your wrist. Shown off at Lenovo Tech World today, the “Adaptive Display Concept” is Motorola’s latest idea using the same tech found in foldable smartphones. There’s no word on when this “Adaptive” device will… pic.twitter.com/nfp5oxtRRx— Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) October 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Phones Tech Gadgets