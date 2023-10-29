Around the Web Caught on camera: Massive landslide hits dam under construction on Arunachal Pradesh-Assam border The landslide impacted a 2,000-megawatt hydroelectric project and decrease the flow of water in the Subansiri river in Assam. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #Landslide hits the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower #Hydroelectric Project////arunachal pradesh pic.twitter.com/fm9IcMkcOt— Madhujya Phukan (@MadhujyaPhuka11) October 28, 2023 🚨 Urgent Concern: NHPC Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project 🚨Part of the hill has collapsed into the river, blocking the downstream flow. The river dried up instantly, and water levels above the blockade are rising. The situation is precarious. 🌊 #SubansiriDisaster pic.twitter.com/rKHcVCEbHu— bee gee (@bg_gogi) October 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arunachal Pradesh Landslide Dam