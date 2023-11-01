Viral Video Watch: Emotional support alligator finally allowed into stadium to attend ice hockey match Wally the alligator was not only allowed into the Wells Fargo Center but also got a chance appear on the jumbotron with the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty. Scroll Staff An hour ago Someone gave Gritty an alligator. Y’know, just normal hockey stuff pic.twitter.com/vC8mIGVP5k— Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) October 30, 2023 Wally the alligator on the Lion King Cam was *not* on my bingo card tonight pic.twitter.com/1d9XVMTsys— Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) October 31, 2023 they got gators in outer space? pic.twitter.com/OvjJeOJCnQ— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 31, 2023 Unlike the Philadelphia Phillies…The Philadelphia #Flyers allowed Wally the emotional support alligator to enter the Wells Fargo Center 👀👀👀📸: @flyersgirl38 pic.twitter.com/pxBvMkZchU— Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) October 30, 2023 Also Watch: Emotional support alligator denied entry to baseball game, gets support from fans We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. animals sports