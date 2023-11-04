Around the Web Watch: Scenes of widespread devastation following earthquake in Nepal’s Jajarkot Recue operations aee continuing. Scroll Staff 13 hours ago #WATCH | Nepal Earthquake | Houses in Bheri, Jajarkot reduced to rubble in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake last night.(Video: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/Csb62gGRWo— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023 #WATCH | Nepal earthquake | The death toll in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake last night, has risen to 129. Visuals from Jajarkot. pic.twitter.com/jq0tZ08Qrb— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023 Nepal Jajarkot picture after Heavy earthquake. #Jajarkot#earthquakes #earthquake#NepalEarthquake #Nepal#भूकंप pic.twitter.com/ir0addVKau— Anchor Manish Kumar (@manishA20058305) November 4, 2023 More then 128 people died and above 500 were injured after a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Nepal... #Nepal #NepalEarthquake #earthquakenepal #earthquake #BREAKING_NEWS #latestnews #NepalNews #Jajarkot #Kathmandu pic.twitter.com/6c4MILmvaY— Vikas Bailwal (@VikasBailwal4) November 4, 2023 Nepal Earthquake | Visuals from Jajarkot that has been ravaged by the earthquake that struck last night. Bheri Hospital, Kohalpur Medical College, Nepalgunj military hospital and Police Hospital have been made dedicated hospital for the earthquake-affected. All heli-operators… pic.twitter.com/odRG4vkBwE— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nepal Earthquake