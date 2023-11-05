Around the Web Watch: From the US to Australia, thousands around the world march to demand a ceasefire in Gaza Huge crowds joined pro-Palestine rallies hosted in different cities across the globe to condemn the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Scroll Staff 10 hours ago Now: Pro-Palestinian rally in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/QiIgtV4yqq— Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) November 4, 2023 Hundreds of Anti-Zionist Jewish rabbis among hundreds of thousands at today's National March in #Washington DC, in solidarity with #Palestine, calling for an end to the Zionist genocide on #Gaza, and the occupation of all Palestine #GazaHospitalBombing#GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/u7m0oSu6gq— Neturei Karta USA (@NetureiKartaUS) November 5, 2023 Berlin protest for Palestine pic.twitter.com/LusiEY2vVG— الكسندرا ميراي (@LexiAlex) November 4, 2023 Sans doute plus de 10.000 personnes se sont rendues à Paris pour la manifestation pour un cessez-le-feu à Gaza à l'appel de Urgence Palestine#GazaGenocide #IsraelPalestineConflict pic.twitter.com/5tzn6SHAoI— Arnaud César Vilette (@ArnaudCesarV) November 4, 2023 In Trafalgar Square in London, 10s of 1000s call for a Free Palestine and to save Gaza. #TrafalgarSqare #SaveGaza #SaveGazaNow #StopBombingGaza #UnitedKingdom #HumanRightsViolations pic.twitter.com/CUUUWdy1CQ— Raja Hamza Mehmood (@advrajahamza) November 5, 2023 Pro Palestine Demo in Bern, Switzerland, 4.11.2023 pic.twitter.com/tFEOtOFJX8— Elischa Schmid (@Elischa83) November 4, 2023 🇮🇪 Pro-Palestine rally in #Dublin, #Ireland, earlier today.Glory to #Palestine ✌️ 🇵🇸 #FreePalestine #Euro #HumanRights #humanity #TruthBeTold #UNI #UnitedNations #NoOilForIsrael #Gaza #CeasefireForGaza #Israel #TelAviv #IsraeliNewNazism#GazaGenocide #طوفان_الأقصى #غزة_الآن pic.twitter.com/uS6jSgsgtG— Rifat (@_RifatHasan) November 4, 2023 Sydney marching once again in solidarity with Palestine. Ceasefire now! pic.twitter.com/AJPOW9WXrm— Mohamed (@thetwelver) November 4, 2023 Huge protest right now in Ottawa. This clip only shows a small fraction of how many people were there. Free Palestine #CeasefireForGazaNOW #CeasefireForNOW #CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/pSXy89BJPZ— Boo (@boo_and_marie) November 4, 2023 A small part of the massive demonstration in #Montreal for #palestine 4-11-2023 pic.twitter.com/4ZiNhpgVLg— Midotchy (@midotchy) November 4, 2023 Now: Santiago, Chile with Palestine pic.twitter.com/b8DleBtGfP— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) November 4, 2023 Así marcha Caracas en la movilización mundial de Solidaridad con Palestina y en denuncia al GENOCIDIO que ejecuta el Estado $ionista de I$rael en Gaza.¡Viva Palestina Libre y Soberana!🇵🇸✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽@HoyPalestina #4Nov@NicolasMaduro @delcyrodriguezv@Palestina_Ven pic.twitter.com/YIhqV0lTSj— ✽ Orlenys Ortiz 🍁🍃 (@OrlenysOV) November 4, 2023 #IndonesiaBelaPalestinaThousands of hundred people gather on National Monument of Jakarta ti support Freedom of PalestinePalestina Kita Sayangi pic.twitter.com/UxFvf85K4x— 🇵🇸 LIVES MATTER (@ongz87) November 5, 2023 NORWAY 🇳🇴 Palestine 🇵🇸 #oslo pic.twitter.com/63MtC3I4Jr— Majdko (@Majdko5) November 4, 2023 Hundreds of protesters surround the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, demanding a ceasefire or shut down of the embassy. #PalestinianMarch #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/2FkVOpQEaw— nuno marques (@numarqs) November 4, 2023 🚨𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: Massive crowds, pro-Palestinian rally held in Copenhagen, Denmark.#CeasefireForGazaNOW #Palestine #Genocide_in_Gaza #Gaza #Hamas pic.twitter.com/6cdEQXAhhG— Gul Sher Khan (@Gulsher2000) November 4, 2023 Incredible scenes in Govan as punters come out of the pub to support the #FreePalestine protest pic.twitter.com/n6DexT3OgB— Bryan Simpson (@BrySim88) November 4, 2023 Pro-Palestine activists are occupying Edinburgh's Waverley train station pic.twitter.com/SjRhA1Uvy1— Gordon 🇵🇸 / rent controls fan account (@istreasatuatha) November 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Palestine protest Gaza