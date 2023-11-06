Around the Web Watch: Thick wall of smoke blocks view of fireworks display in the UK, spectators ask for refunds Things went awry a few minutes after the fireworks started at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham to celebrate Bonfire Night. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago @Edgbaston Here we have the breathtaking finale of #FireworkSpectacular as 'THIS IS THE GREATEST SHOW' sarcastically plays in the background. £140 entry and parking to watch smoke. #BonfireNight pic.twitter.com/0wAbiOeFem— DK (@DK1_DK1) November 4, 2023 The Greatest Show??? 🎪🎆At this point it was just farcical...First ever display for 2/3 of our kids. Not able to get any food in time.No fireworks.Not sure we'll get them to another one any time soon @Edgbaston @Darby0909 #edgbaston pic.twitter.com/zJ9BlklIf5— Steph Darby (@stephcrockford) November 4, 2023 @Edgbaston @EdgbastonEvents View was amazing after buying your premium tickets 😂 how’d you manage to hotbox outside. pic.twitter.com/lOZkBYDJRY— itsagunnersting (@itsagunnersting) November 4, 2023 @birmingham_live @ExpressandStar Sandwell fireworks behind a tree and smog of their own creation. I assume there will be refunds @sandwellcouncil ? pic.twitter.com/r23JJg3UYm— Christopher Penn (@cmpenn11) November 4, 2023 The smoke was in fact caused by a lack of professionalism including poor testing practices, as the fireworks were hitting the building and floodlight in addition to explosions in the seats. #edgbaston @Edgbaston @birmingham_live https://t.co/iZSqmv1QFC pic.twitter.com/xxbV6vFU4E— ⚔️ (@inthetrashcan) November 5, 2023 I think everyone should get full refund and travel cost as well Paid for premium tickets all you can see is just smoke a big letdown https://t.co/apyeWiZBHd pic.twitter.com/ziNijo7S9W— prophotographypicture📸 (@ProPhotographyP) November 4, 2023 Just refund us. I’ve been 4 years running and it’s never happened before. Rain or clear. Understand stuff happens but just refund us. pic.twitter.com/CIHXCAzNZN— LCBizzle (@Lcbizzle101) November 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. England fireworks