'Couldn't say no': Palestinian journalist lets boy survivor in Gaza try on his press vest, helmet Motaz Azaiza, a photographer-journalist, who is documenting Israeli attacks on Gaza strip, tried to bring cheer to a child. Scroll Staff 7 hours ago AzizYou may have seen him in previous videos responding to the correspondent question (how is the situation): Like shit Aziz was leaving Gaza city after the bus they were riding got hit by Israeli gunships from the sea. He is a survivor and he wanted to try the journalist… pic.twitter.com/bUsjacmjXC— MoTaz (@azaizamotaz9) November 6, 2023 The reporter asks, what do you (Abdulaziz) want to say to the world? He says, "Stop the war."She then says, what have the past few days been like?He says: Like shit! He said what everyone was thinking. https://t.co/c09QMJBg5r— Yakoob Ahmed 🍉 (@YakoobAhmed0) November 4, 2023