Viral Video Watch: Leopard trapped in a wire and hanging from a tree rescued and released back into the wild Caught on camera in Nashik, Maharashtra. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Hanging off a tree, ensnared in a clutch wire, this leopard was discovered in an agonising state near a locals chicken farm. The RESQ Nashik team responded quickly when the Nashik Forest Department reported this situation to them. She was tranquilised using a blow pipe and… pic.twitter.com/mDZfVxjJ7s— Neha Panchamiya (@neha_panchamiya) November 6, 2023 Leopard Maharashtra Animal videos Animal rescue