Viral Video Watch: Spectacular sighting of migrating Amur falcons in large numbers in Nagaland Every year the small raptors from the falcon family migrate to Southern Africa through India. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago Here are the largest number of birds I have EVER seen in my life! Estimated to be 500,000 Amur falcons migrating to Africa, stopping midway at Nagaland. Happy to see them after the work @wti_org_india did years ago to protect them with community & FD #Nagaland #IndiAves pic.twitter.com/3URyj8Ueq0— Vivek Menon (@vivek4wild) November 7, 2023