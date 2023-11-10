Around the Web Watch: Officials fight blazes from stubble burning with fire extinguishers in Punjab Scenes from different parts of the state. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Punjab: Ferozepur district administrative officials visit fields and use extinguishers to stop stubble burning pic.twitter.com/OzMvKn1zsq— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023 In #Punjab's Phagwara Officials reach the field of farmer along with the fire brigade to halt the stubble burning. In video, the farmer is alleging that at the time of fire incident of wheat crop no one comes to extinguish the fire & Now see they have come for paddy straw.… pic.twitter.com/Y9O9uwRlAC— Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) November 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Punjab Farming fire pollution