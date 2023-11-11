Around the Web Watch: New island is born off Japan coast after undersea volcanic eruption The island is about 100 meters in diameter, standing 20 meters above the sea less than a mile off Iwo Jima island. Scroll Staff An hour ago ❗️The youngest island on the planet 🌋The first images of the wonderful underwater #eruption that occurred off the coast of the #island of #IwoJima, in #Japan, are beginning to emerge.The accumulation and consolidation of volcanic material expelled by explosive activity has… pic.twitter.com/zkbbCTTIPA— Alexandru Judeu (@AlexandruJudeu) November 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Island Japan Volcano