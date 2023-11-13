Around the Web Watch: Protesters on jet skis, small boats block Israeli cargo ship from docking at a Sydney port Pro-Palestinian protestors tried to prevent a cargo ship from entering the Port of Botany. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Pro-Palestine protestors at Sydney's Port Botany are trying to block Israeli ZIM shipping company. When elected politicians fail #humanity, the people must rise up and use their legal rights to protest and make a change.#Sydney #Australia #SupportPalestine pic.twitter.com/9uDGWLcu8P— Muad M Zaki 💙🌊 (@muadmzaki) November 11, 2023 📌 Sydney AustraliaSolidarity with #palestine goes navalAustralian demonstrators block Israeli ship using small boats and jet skis... while protest takes place on the port#freepalestine #Gaza pic.twitter.com/HHLHQ2UdCM— PAME Greece International (@PAME_Greece) November 11, 2023 #Port_Botany Supports #Palestine pic.twitter.com/WkX8TXT9tA— #Birow (@Qxj9EpiXyt9sd0O) November 11, 2023 Here we are at Port Botany protesting the ZIM boat that's not coming after all! Melbourne comrades showed ZIM we mean business. pic.twitter.com/lHnruN70dx— jumana (@jumanabayeh) November 11, 2023 #BlockTheBoatBoycott #Zim at Port BotanyNo freedom of movement until Palestinians have freedom of movement! pic.twitter.com/SU4VWX4Tws— Free Gaza Australia (@GFFAusGroup) November 11, 2023 Photos from yesterdays - Stop the Zim (Israeli owned) boat protest at Port Botany. Protestors created a JetSki blockade out on the water, rallying against Israeli boat ZIM after a ship of theirs declared their intention to dock. The vessel to decided against docking. pic.twitter.com/9xCx02iulk— matthew abbott 🔥🌏 (@mattabbottphoto) November 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia protest Palestine