Watch: Man narrowly escapes being hit by speeding train when crossing tracks at station Caught on camera at Tirur railway station in Malappuram district, Kerala. Scroll Staff An hour ago Narrow escape for a moron trying to cross the railway track while a #VandeBharatExpress was approaching the Tirur Railway station in Kerala.#VandeBharat #Kerala pic.twitter.com/UUTHRKRIYB— Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) November 12, 2023