Around the Web Watch: Rapper displays names of children killed in Gaza, calls for ceasefire at music festival ‘Nobody on this list made it to the age of four,’ Rapper Redveil told the crowd at the end of his performance in Los Angeles, USA. Scroll Staff An hour ago "it's not complicated, don't let nobody tell you that shit. call your reps, demand a fucking ceasefire..." - @redveil, camp flog gnaw 2023. https://t.co/kpirNVeTbG! #freepalestine pic.twitter.com/BUYMKPiw28— zerma; (@wholelottarei) November 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music Gaza Palestine