Viral Video Watch: Massive cracks emitting steam appear in Grindavik, Iceland as warning of volcanic eruption Frightening sights. Scroll Staff An hour ago Massive crack emanating steam in the center of Grindavik town of Iceland as the Island nation braces for a potential volcanic eruption.#Grindavik #volcano #icelandvolcano #Iceland #Reykjanesbær #reykjanes #earthquakes #Mexico #Popocatepetl #seismic pic.twitter.com/guY1dsSzr5— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) November 14, 2023 Whoahh! Extensive damage to roads west of #Grindavik, #Iceland. All roads are still closed to public traffic. 📹 Road administration pic.twitter.com/Vg6Ee9zEFe— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) November 13, 2023 New aerial footage from Grindavik, Iceland, shows a large crack in the center of the town with apparent steam emanating from it. pic.twitter.com/Mjlxafr8ot— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) November 13, 2023