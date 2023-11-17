Around the Web Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: Indore shopkeeper distribute free poha and jalebi to early voters Scores of voters queued outside the shop for free breakfast. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH इंदौर: मधुरम स्वीट्स के मालिक श्याम शर्मा ने बताया, "हमारी भावना है कि 100% मतदान होगा। इसी भावना के साथ हमने जनता के लिए सुबह 6 बजे से 9:30 बजे तक पोहा और जलेबी की व्यवस्था की है। सभी ने अपनी उंगलियों पर वोट डालने के बाद स्याही दिखाई...सबको हमने धन्यवाद दिया। इंदौर… pic.twitter.com/X2pRLfcZZb— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 17, 2023 Indoriyon ki khushiya tum Twitter wale nahin samajh paoge. Wo itne se main mast rehte hain. https://t.co/z8MSqdneyp pic.twitter.com/BlMPd1hkH7— Ankit (@Anks00512) November 17, 2023 This queue is not for #voting but for having free #Poha, #Jalebi at 56#dukaan after casting their votes in #Indore. #MPElections2023 pic.twitter.com/9sPZ5CUXws— Antriksh Kar Singh (@AntrikshKS) November 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh elections