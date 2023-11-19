Eco India Eco India: How can an entire city transition to using solar power? Sanchi is showing the way Sanchi, India's first solar city, aims to reduce 140,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, which is equivalent to saving 2 lakh trees. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Script and Field Producer: Jessica Goel | Video Editor: Richard Kujur | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Richard Kujur | Voiceover: Chandy Thomas | Production Assistant: Rebekah Awungshi | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india Sanchi solar city