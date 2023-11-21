Around the Web Watch: Employees break window to escape after fire erupts in Lucknow bank The fire broke out at a branch of Canara Bank in Lucknow’s Hazratganj. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago #UttarPradesh Fire breaks out at a bank in Hazratganj area of #Lucknow. Employees of the bank seen getting out of the building through windows. Fire fighting operations are underway.#FireAccident pic.twitter.com/6Tbwusaj7u— Devesh (@Devesh81403955) November 20, 2023 #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Fire breaks out at a bank in Hazratganj area of Lucknow. Employees of the bank seen getting out of the building through windows. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/0z5K4twcHE— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2023 #WATCH उत्तर प्रदेश: लखनऊ के हजरतगंज में एक बैंक में आग लगी। दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं, अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। pic.twitter.com/aPVW19Ywcn— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 20, 2023 Rescue operation in Hazratganj, Lucknow after Canara bank caught fire.#hazratganj #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/I6HFBok5WR— Shreyansh Pandey (@Shreyansh_p23) November 20, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fire Lucknow Uttar Pradesh