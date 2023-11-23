Viral Video Watch: Roger Federer is overcome with tears as singer Andrea Bocelli dedicates song to him at show Scenes from the Italian tenor’s concert at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland. Scroll Staff An hour ago Andrea Bocelli dedicated a part of his performance to Roger Federer last night. “Among us tonight is a living legend, Roger Federer. For me it’s an honor to dedicate the last aria to him, for the emotions he gave everyone”Roger was moved to tears. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/MEbXrUzlcm— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 21, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Bocelli (@andreabocelliofficial) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music tennis