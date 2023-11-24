Around the Web Watch: Parts of tea gardens washed away as heavy rains wreak havoc in Nilgiri hills Incessant winter rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu uprooted trees, damaged vehicles, and caused traffic congestion. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu & Kerala due to a deep easterly wave in peninsular India. Senior weather scientist at IMD highlighted potential downpour in the coming days. Visuals from Nilgiri mountains.#WeatherUpdate #WeatherForecast pic.twitter.com/8rLGhlIpdt— Piyush Gupta (@PiyushNeekhra) November 24, 2023 நீலகிரி மாவட்டத்தில் நேற்று இரவு முதல் பெய்த கனமழையின் காரணமாக (உதகை- மேட்டுப்பாளையம் வழி குஞ்சப்பனை ) பகுதிகளில் சிறிய அளவில் மண் சரிவு ஏற்பட்டதால் பொதுமக்கள் மேட்டுப்பாளையம் செல்வதற்கு குன்னூர் வழியாக செல்லுமாறு கேட்டுக் கொள்ளப்படுகிறது pic.twitter.com/Zb6KbyC48h— AIR News Trichy (@airnews_trichy) November 23, 2023 கோவை மாவட்டம் மேட்டுப்பாளையம்-கோத்தகிரி சாலையில் மண் சரிவு மற்றும் மரங்கள் விழுந்ததால் சாலை மூடப்பட்டது. மண் சரிவில் அரசு பேருந்து சிக்கியுள்ளதால் அதை மீட்கும் முயற்சியில் பணியாளர்கள் ஈடுபட்டுள்ளனர். #Mettupalayam #Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/kE6pwlOrDx— Idam valam (@Idam_valam) November 23, 2023 நீலகிரி மாவட்டத்தில் கனமழை பெய்து வருகிறது. கீழ் கோத்தகிரியில் 241 மி.மீ அளவு மழை பெய்துள்ளது. கனமழை காரணமாக மலை ரயில் பாதையில் மரங்கள் மற்றும் பாறைகள் விழுந்துள்ளதால் வரும் 25ம் தேதி வரை ரயில் சேவை ரத்து செய்யப்படுவதாக தெற்கு ரயில்வே அறிவித்துள்ளது. #Nilgiris #HeavyRainfall pic.twitter.com/pUuxOrBbpV— Idam valam (@Idam_valam) November 23, 2023 #WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Restoration work underway after landslides and mudslides reported at more than 10 places on Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway and Kothagiri-Mettupalayam Highway in Nilgiris DistrictDue to heavy rain in the region, a holiday has been announced in all the… pic.twitter.com/Uy5T4oOCo4— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023 #Kothagiri to #Mettupalayam road continues rain🌨️🌨️ pic.twitter.com/1nhqmyFvLA— sanjay weatherman (@sanjayweather_c) November 23, 2023 கனமழையால் சேதமடைந்ந ஊட்டி கோத்தகிரி மேட்டுப்பாளையம் சாலை போர்க்கால அடிப்படையில் சீரமைக்கப்பட்டது. #Coimbatore #kothagiri #otty #rain @cbe_pro @TNDIPRNEWS @TNHighwayPatrol pic.twitter.com/DAy1pOse77— District Collector, Coimbatore (@CollectorCbe) November 23, 2023 #மேட்டுப்பாளையம் டூ கோத்தகிரி ரோடு குஞ்சப்பன்னை அருகே மண்சரிவு..சாலையை சீர் செய்யும் பணியில் மேட்டுப்பாளையம் காவல் ஆய்வாளர் மற்றும் காவல்துறையினர்.. pic.twitter.com/8mEr4ywJKb— Rubesh Krishnamoorthi (@RubeshKrishnam6) November 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rain landslide Tamil Nadu