In Gujarat the police use powered paraglider to watch over pilgrims trekking uphill

Lakhs of devotees have set out on foot for the annual Lili Parikrama to the Girnar hills in Junagadh.

An hour ago

In a first @GujaratPolice carries out surveillance through paramotoringDuring the holy Lili Parikrama @SP_Junagadh team utilize paramotoring to keep watch on the hilly terrain of #GirnarAs lakhs of devotees carry out their pilgrimage, police assures them safety from a height. pic.twitter.com/1ahRFwsbn0— Dhairya Gajara (@dhairyagajara) November 26, 2023