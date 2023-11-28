Around the Web Filmfare OTT Awards: Actor Rajshri Deshpande dedicates her win to Gaza victims, Indian farmers ‘I hope we get love, kindness, compassion in this world because that’s exactly what we want today, every day.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago Victory!🌟#RajshriDeshpande shares some beautiful words after winning big at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023, co-powered by Hyundai Motor India, Ajio and Film Bandhu - Government of Uttar Pradesh, in association with Fura Gems and ITC Fiama.@AJIOLife @FiamaIndia pic.twitter.com/lhwmUSWpo9— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 27, 2023 Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama goes to #RajshriDeshpande for #TrialByFire at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/I4iMpGkpTa— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Awards Palestine