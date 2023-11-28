Viral Video IFFI Goa: Michael Douglas tries the ‘Naatu Naatu’ hookstep, delivers Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogue The American actor-director delivered the famous line, ‘Rishtey mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai’ from ‘Shahenshah’. Scroll Staff An hour ago "Iconic moment at #IFFIGoa! 🕺🏻 Hollywood legend Michael Douglas grooves to the beats of 'Naatu Naatu.' A fusion of cultures and a celebration of cinema's universal language. 🎬🌟 #MichaelDouglas #InternationalHarmony #IFFI2023" pic.twitter.com/aOLGYTNUoU— Amit Karn (@amitkarn99) November 28, 2023 #MichaelDouglas delivers the most iconic dialogue of #AmitabhBachchanRishtey mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai, naam hai #MichaelDouglas "Worldwide Fans"#IFFI54 #IFFIGoa #MichaelDouglas #ShahRukhKhan𓃵 #SRKians #LIKECRAZY700M pic.twitter.com/EJvJQGxw93— VIRALWEB INDIA (@VIRALWEBINDIA) November 28, 2023 Megastar Michael Douglas was seen in an engaging chat with producer @ShailendraS7 at #IFFI54. The American actor-producer spoke about various facets of life, cinema, his career, and so on and so forth, leaving the audience absolutely spellbound. pic.twitter.com/OOkrfyHRD7— International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2023 Veteran actor Michael Douglas receives honorable felicitations at #iffigoa #IFFI #IFFI54 #IFFI2023 pic.twitter.com/WW8po6zFRE— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hollywood IFFI Goa