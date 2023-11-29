Around the Web On TV: Reporter crawls through roadside pipe to show how trapped workers were rescued in Uttarakhand The Aaj Tak journalist was reporting from the vicinity of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago कुछ मज़दूर सुरक्षित निकल लिये हैं बाकी भाई भी कुछ ही मिनिट में निकल आयेंगे, सभी स्वस्थ हैं और अच्छे हैं।लेकिन आप किसी टेंशन में स्ट्रेस में हों तो @aajtak की ये नौटंकी आपके लिये हैं। pic.twitter.com/ClznRTumUZ— Avkush Singh (@AvkushSingh) November 28, 2023 800 मिमी. पाइप में 'देवदूतों' की जिंदगी वाली मुहीम #ATVideo #UttarkashiRescue #Uttarakhand #AajSubah | @ARPITAARYA | @journoashutosh | @tweets_amit pic.twitter.com/3UQUBN60oi— AajTak (@aajtak) November 28, 2023 Also Read: Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All 41 workers rescued after 16 days We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Media TV rescue