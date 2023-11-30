Around the Web ‘Go f**k yourself’: Elon Musk to advertisers who might boycott X because of his perceived views Elon Musk was speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin during the DealBook Summit 2023. Scroll Staff An hour ago BREAKING: Elon Musk to advertisers trying to blackmail 𝕏 into censorship: “Go f*ck yourself.” pic.twitter.com/cfH3ThOXNh— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 29, 2023 Watch my conversation with @ElonMusk: https://t.co/YedkELVhFn— Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) November 29, 2023 Full interview Today @elonmusk gave a wide ranging and candid interview at @dealbook 2023. He also offered an apology, an explanation and an explicit point of view about our position. X is enabling an information independence that's uncomfortable for some people. We're a platform that allows… https://t.co/PSmSKRkJSq— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) November 30, 2023 X CEO Linda Yaccarino's response We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elon Musk Twitter