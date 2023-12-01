Around the Web Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Glimpses of how the trapped workers lived inside, waiting to be rescued One of the 41 workers trapped inside documented how they lived in the two kilometres stretch inside the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi. Scroll Staff An hour ago This is how tunnel workers survived inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel for 17 days. #SilkyaraTunnel pic.twitter.com/SWewjJcGJS— Saurabh Sharma (@saurabhsherry) November 30, 2023 उत्तराकाशी टनल के अंदर का वीडियो ...#UttarakhandTunnelRescue pic.twitter.com/NHivq56WTJ— Mamta Gusain (@Mamtagusain5) November 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand tunnel Rescue